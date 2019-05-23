|
Steinbach, Jehuda Joseph
Jun. 1, 1937 - May 21, 2019
Jehuda Joseph Steinbach, 81, passed away on May 21, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Jehuda died in his Siesta Key home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his two daughters, Simone Knego and Michelle Giger, and his two son-in-laws, Robert Knego and Thomas Giger. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and many close friends.
Jehuda grew up in Israel, and began working as physician in the United States in 1966. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling the world. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 23 to May 24, 2019