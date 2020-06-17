Jenkins Jerry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jenkins's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry, Jenkins
Jan 24, 1952 - Jun 5, 2020
Jenkins Jerry, 68, of Fort Myers, Florida, died on Jun 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Sat June 20th at New Image Tabernacle 81 Pondella Rd, North Fort Myers, Fla. Visitation is Friday 4-6pm @ Westside Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved