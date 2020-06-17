Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry, Jenkins

Jan 24, 1952 - Jun 5, 2020

Jenkins Jerry, 68, of Fort Myers, Florida, died on Jun 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Sat June 20th at New Image Tabernacle 81 Pondella Rd, North Fort Myers, Fla. Visitation is Friday 4-6pm @ Westside Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



