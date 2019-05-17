|
|
Brown, Jenna Rene
October 25, 1976 - May 10, 2019
Jenna Rene Brown, age 42, of Greenville, SC, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. She was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on October 25, 1976. Jenna loved greatly and she was greatly loved.
Blonde hair girl can't wait to see another stray brought to me. No room in the inn no room it seems. Your heart so open to all in need. Broken heart you share your soul... Who will listen we all grow old. Sunlight flickers you've loved today simple things we miss or say. Walks with one who doesn't judge loves your strays and feeds your soul. Different road different path the lives you touch forever last. Distant thunder storms brew, darkness cannot contain my love for you. My daughter, my love I miss your heart forever mine is torn apart.. Tears of longing for your smile your laughter, yet silence endures.. I long to hold you one more time and show the world your are mine. The Inn it seems no room inside, strays abandoned and discarded too; you found them and Christ found you.
Same road same Inn different time you are his and you are mine. I love you Jenna.
Surviving family members include her mother, Robin Davis, of Venice; father Timmy Brown of Greenville, SC; sisters Shannon Wilson (Aaron) of Venice and Hannah Brown; brothers Matthew, Joshua, and Gabriel Brown; nephew Isaiah and niece Bryanna Franklin, and many loving aunts, uncles cousins and friends.
Services will be announced at a later date. To share a memory of Jenna or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2019