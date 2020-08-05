Sheehan, Jennie F.

Jan 1, 1931 - Jul 14, 2020

Born in Round Valley, NJ and grew up in Chesterfield, NJ. She moved to Sarasota in 1991 after retiring from Superior Court, State of NJ.

She is survived by a son, James Sheehan, Jr., of Morton, PA; daughter, Lynda (Randy) Fischer of Sarasota, 2 grandsons, Leigh Tootell of Levittown, PA, Louis (Allison) Fischer of Norfolk, VA; a great granddaughter and birthday buddy, Annabelle Tootell of Levittown, PA; a sister, Stella (Bill) McNally of Garner, NC; a brother, Alex of Burlington, NJ; nephew and nieces, Stephen, Sharon and Diane Gola who so graciously opened their homes to us when we visited NJ; many other special cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends that brought her many laughs and joy.

Services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence, 20 East Cleveland Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074-1207.



