Bank, JenniferFeb 12, 1939 - Apr 20, 2020Jennifer Lincoln Bank passed away on April 20, 2020 in Venice, Florida, following a long illness, at 81 years of age.She is survived by brothers, John Bank, of Libertyville, Illinois and Richard Bank of New York City; and several nephews; a niece; grand nieces; and a grand nephew.Born in New York City, she attended private schools in New York and New Jersey, followed by service in the USMC, before moving to Florida at a young age. After completion of college and graduate school in Florida, Jennifer spent some years in professional conservation and environmental work before entering the real estate business. When retired, Jennifer became very involved in national Senior-level single scull racing in which she won numerous awards including two gold medals.Contributions may be made in Jennifer's memory to the Semper Fi Fund (a wounded veterans fund) or the Salvation Army.May she rest in peace in the presence of God for evermore.