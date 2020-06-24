Jenny Evelyn Hyypio
1932 - 2020
Hyypio, Jenny Evelyn
Mar 1, 1932 - Jun 17, 2020
Evelyn Hyypio, age 88, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, formerly of Weston, Wisconsin, entered into Eternity on June 17, 2020. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Karl (Matt) Hyypio to whom she was married to for 62 years. She lived a rich and rewarding life with her husband. They spent most of their married life in Michigan, but also lived in Wisconsin and Florida.
Evelyn was born in Hancock, Michigan to the late Paul and Lempi Metteri. She was raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, graduated from Chassell High School and was the youngest of three children. Sister Edna (Eino) Merrila and brother Edward preceded her in death.
Surviving family members include her daughter Karol (Robert) Borkowski, son David (Gail) Hyypio, granddaughter Laura Hyypio, grandson Jeff (Emily) Hyypio and niece Pauline (Donald) Stratton.
For those who were fortunate enough to have their lives touched by her, they would say that she was a kind, giving and sensitive person. She spent her time on earth being a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She also found pleasure and comfort in their family pets.
Among her favorite things were her grandchildren, knitting, music, crossword puzzles, volunteering, and helping others. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. Evelyn also enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings. Family favorites included her chocolate cake, crustless pumpkin pie and pineapple upside down cake.
A memorial service will be announced later. Those wishing to make donations may do so in her name to the American Heart Association.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
June 24, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
