Laesser, Jerald Edwin
Sep 16, 1943 - Jun 17, 2020
Jerald Edwin Laesser passed away June 17, 2020 in Sarasota. He was retired from the dry cleaning business. He was born in Buffalo, NY, grew up in Coral Gables, FL , and graduated from Mississippi College. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and loved to fly. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and the Sarasota Garden Club.
A memorial service was held on July 11, 2020 at the Sarasota Garden Club.
He will be terribly missed by his wife, Anita, sister, Judy, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Donations in Jerry's name may be made to the Sarasota Garden Club or to St. John's United Methodist Church. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com
