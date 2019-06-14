|
|
Hess II, Jere Leonard
Aug 19, 1965 - June 1, 2019
Mr. Jere Leonard Hess II was born August 19, 1965 in Chelsea, MA, was a carpenter and former resident of Englewood, Fl. Mr. Hess departed this life on June 1, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Al.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Nichole Wilson Hess of Lutts, Tn; his daughter Lindsay, her husband Dennis and their daughter Isabelle Carrasquillo of Englewood, Fl; his father Jere and his wife Michelle Hess of Diamondhead, Ms; his sister Kim and her husband John Kieck of Englewood, Fl; his brother Michael and his wife Doreen Hess of Deltona, Fl; his brother Mark and his wife Teresa Hess of Valrico, Fl; as well as 11 nieces, 14 nephews, 12 great-nieces, and 12 great-nephews.
A public "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sat. July 6, 2019 at Indian Mound Park in Englewood, Fl. from 1PM-5PM. Please bring a dish to share.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019