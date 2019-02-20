|
Grant, Jeremiah
Apr 16, 1970 - Feb 9, 2019
Jeremiah Grant, 48, of Roswell, Georgia, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota. Services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church, 3099 N. Osprey Ave. Sarasota. With Interment to follow in Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
