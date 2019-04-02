|
|
Guiles, Jeremy S.
September 1, 1934 - March 27, 2019
Jeremy S. Guiles completed this part of his journey on March 27, 2019.
Jerry was born September 1, 1934 in Boston, MA. to Austin Philip Guiles and Louise Earhart Guiles (Raphael). Growing up in Newton, MA his family spent happy summers at their farm in East Princeton, MA. where he especially loved swimming, haying, and working the land.
His senior year at Newton High School he would meet the love of his life. Cynthia Beal would become his bride in December 1956 just days after he was discharged from the United States Air Force where he honorably served as an Air Traffic Controller both in the U.S. and Korea. He loved the "tower" and the planes and people he met during those years forever held a special place in his heart.
He married Cynthia on a snowy December day and immediately following their honeymoon moved to Waterville, Maine where he enrolled at Colby College and graduated with a degree in Philosophy and Religion. They lived in Veterans Housing on the campus and started their family first with their beloved collie dog and cat and then soon adding their three children.
In the early 1960's they moved to Cape Elizabeth when he bought a small manufacturing business in Portland named Glencraft. In the 1970's they would move to Gorham, ME when he moved the business to Windham. Over time Glencraft would become his personal brand from which he would later create and sell his original art worldwide. During those early years he was active first in the Jaycees and later the Lions Club. Serving the community was near and dear to his heart and his values of living within community. Being a good neighbor was something he always took seriously.
He loved the water, boating, and time at the lake which would provide him the opportunity to discover his gift for wood carving. His woodworking shop was always a favorite spot where he would imagine a whimsical idea and before you knew it there it would be in full form. He taught anyone who entered his shop that "tools are not toys" and his shop was always neat and orderly just like he lived his life. He would go on to build furniture, toys, and houses but it was his puzzles that held his greatest artistic gifts. The intricately cut wooden puzzles held beautiful shapes within them and hours of enjoyment would be spent putting his beautiful and amazing puzzles together, each one an object of art, thus he became known as "The Maker of Fine Sawdust"!
In 1980 Jerry and Cinny moved to Sarasota, Florida where he quickly found new ways to meaningfully connect within the community. He would become a decades long Rotary Member with the Sarasota Bay Club, and also volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. "Swinging a hammer" brought joy to his heart as he helped to create affordable housing within his community. At one point in his retirement he was building 3 days a week.
His lifelong love of music also gave him the opportunity to become involved with the Sarasota Orchestra where he served on their Board. He especially loved the Brass section having played the trumpet in High School. Classical music brought him joy and he was so proud of the talented orchestra that Sarasota is privileged to enjoy.
He loved creating amazing family times for his now large family. He will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness. There was nothing that he liked more than seeing his whole family together and as they scattered all over the world this would become a precious gift to be able to be brought together with his love and intention. He taught them that family is what life is all about. He also encouraged each of them to pursue their dreams and passions along the way.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, sister Marion Guiles Schmidt, and brother Philip E Guiles. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Cynthia Guiles of Sarasota, FL, daughter Wendy Guiles-Trombetta(John Trombetta) of Burlington, MA, sons Tim Guiles of Brandon, VT, and Blake Guiles, Sr. (Valerie) of Lake Mary, FL. His grandchildren CynthiaAnn Webb, Christopher Webb Jr. (Jess Grosholz), John Trombetta, Jeremy Trombetta, Zachary Guiles (Ayano), Blake Guiles, Jr. (Ciara), Amanda Guiles (Lander Roark), along with three great grandchildren Georgia, Josephine, and Greyson, his sister Gwyneth Webb of Atlanta, GA, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jerry's life will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Saturday, April 6th at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Sarasota Orchestra, 709 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236 in his memory. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019