Carson, Jerome
Mar 14, 1957 - May 26, 2020
Jerome Carson, 63, of Bradenton, Fl, died on May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com..
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.