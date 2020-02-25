|
Schwarzkopf, Jerome
Jun 2, 1925 - Feb 22, 2020
After a happy and successful span of 94 years, Jerry began his final journey on February 22, 2020.
Jerry was born to Robert Schwarzkopf, a proprietor of a NY furniture store and mutual fund salesman, and Adele Schwarzkopf, a concert pianist, in New Rochelle, New York where he received his early schooling. After his junior year of high school, he entered Cornell University, then left during his junior year to join the Naval Air Force, serving in the Philippines. Returning to Cornell, Jerry graduated in 1948 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and stayed on as an instructor for one year.
Jerry rowed light weight crew at Cornell where he competed against all the other Ivy League schools. He enjoyed flying and earned a private pilot's license.
Business experience included Hazeltine Electronics, Bendrix-Friez, and ending as a laboratory manager for GTE in Massachusetts for 19 years. Work included the development of a cockpit display project for the Apollo capsule.
While at Bendix in Maryland Jerry married Anne Shuppert in 1953. Their sons are Donald (wife Nancy) and John, and grandsons Andrew and Gregory.
Soon after marriage to Anne, Jerry bought an MG and joined a sports car rallying club. The events involved a watch and slide rule, calculators not yet available. Later he helped found the Touring Club of New England and enjoyed the sport for 17 years, collecting many trophies.
Also during this time, Jerry was active in the US Power Squadron, serving in different positions in the organization. Enjoying canoeing, sailing, water skiing, and on to a power cruiser, the family cruised the canals in Canada, the Finger Lakes of NY, Long Island Sound, many visits to Martha's Vineyard and the Elizabeth Islands, the Chesapeake Bay, the Intercoastal Waterway, the Okeechobee in Florida, and the Bahamas. Twenty-six years later, the boat was donated to SAIL USA.
Jerry established a second career as a small business consultant for 23 years. He offered his clients his expertise in State and Federal requirements, asset buying, and personnel management. He especially enjoyed the personal involvement with the business owners.
Rotary Club was another important endeavor where he served as president and supported the world-wide projects of Rotary International.
Jerry and Anne retired to Sarasota in 1994, settling in The Meadows. Always interested in contributing to his community, Jerry became involved in the Meadows Community Association as Budget/Finance Chair and on various committees. He served on the Sarasota County Fire Rescue District Advisory Board, as a volunteer consultant in the Florida SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program, and as a volunteer helping seniors with taxes at Senior Friendship Center.
In retirement, Rotary Club continued to be an important undertaking where Jerry served as director and president. Entertaining foreign Rotary members for a week in local homes over 18 years led to appreciation of other cultures and lasting friendships. Return visits to some of those Rotarians in their native countries were rewarding experiences, as well as travel to many other countries around the world. Jerry also helped form a new Rotary Club where he again served in various capacities.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020