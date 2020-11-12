Donaldson, Jerry
Jun 5, 1946 - Nov 9, 2020
Jerry Melvin Donaldson, 74, of Sebring, entered his heavenly home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Jerry was born June 5, 1946 in Richwood, WV to Daniel Edward and Lela Mae (Bess) Donaldson. He moved to Sarasota in 1977 from Lockport, NY and then to Sebring in 2012. Jerry was retired from Morse Controls/Teleflex. He attended Grace Church of Sebring and through his love for Jesus he loved helping others. Jerry had just celebrated his 21st anniversary with his loving wife, Judy on October 23rd. Along with Judy he is survived by his sons, David Donaldson and Steven Donaldson; daughters, Heather Swift, Michele Donaldson and Jairah Donaldson; step-daughter, Kristine Anderson; brothers, J. Scott Donaldson and John D. Donaldson; sisters, Carolyn Bragg and Judy Blake; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
