Jerry Donaldson
1946 - 2020
Donaldson, Jerry
Jun 5, 1946 - Nov 9, 2020
Jerry Melvin Donaldson, 74, of Sebring, entered his heavenly home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Jerry was born June 5, 1946 in Richwood, WV to Daniel Edward and Lela Mae (Bess) Donaldson. He moved to Sarasota in 1977 from Lockport, NY and then to Sebring in 2012. Jerry was retired from Morse Controls/Teleflex. He attended Grace Church of Sebring and through his love for Jesus he loved helping others. Jerry had just celebrated his 21st anniversary with his loving wife, Judy on October 23rd. Along with Judy he is survived by his sons, David Donaldson and Steven Donaldson; daughters, Heather Swift, Michele Donaldson and Jairah Donaldson; step-daughter, Kristine Anderson; brothers, J. Scott Donaldson and John D. Donaldson; sisters, Carolyn Bragg and Judy Blake; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
