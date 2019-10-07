|
|
James, Jerry Lee
June 12, 1937 - Sept 26, 2019
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Jerry Lee James passed away at the age of 82.
Jerry was beloved by his friends, and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to read, play golf and travel. He was known for his kindness, intelligence and witty sense of humor. He loved to work out at the gym and enjoyed hosting grill outs and parties for his family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering OH. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and the burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019