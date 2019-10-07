Home

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
3440 Shroyer Rd.
Kettering, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
3440 Shroyer Rd.
Kettering, OH
1937 - 2019
Jerry Lee James Obituary
James, Jerry Lee
June 12, 1937 - Sept 26, 2019
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Jerry Lee James passed away at the age of 82.
Jerry was beloved by his friends, and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to read, play golf and travel. He was known for his kindness, intelligence and witty sense of humor. He loved to work out at the gym and enjoyed hosting grill outs and parties for his family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering OH. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and the burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
