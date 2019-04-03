|
|
|
Alderfer-Couto,
Jessica E.
Dec 23, 1976 - Apr 1, 2019
Jessica E. Alderfer-Couto, 42, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Apr 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Apr 5, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Apr 5, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More