Russell, Jessica
Mar. 10, 1940 - Jan. 7, 2020
Jessica was born in Liverpool, England to Thomas and Jessie Peate. As a young child she endured the wartime bombings by seeking shelter in the subway with her mother. As a teenager she enjoyed the pre-Ed Sullivan Beatles entertaining in the Cavern. After her schooling, she worked for Levi Strauss, British Rail and Warner-Pathe.
While still in England she met and married Peter Webster. They emigrated to the United States in 1962 where they lived in Mississippi and Tennessee before moving to New Jersey in 1979. In the early 1980s Jessica worked as a secretary for Research-Cottrell, where she met and married James Russell in 1984. Jessica then worked as executive secretary for his engineering company, Control Solutions, until her retirement.
Jessica enjoyed sewing throughout her lifetime, often making clothes for her children when they were young. She also crafted beautiful drapes for their New Jersey house and did masterful furniture re-upholstery. She took up oil painting after relocating to Sarasota in 2001 and created many beautiful works now distributed among family members.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years James, daughter Jane Heiber, son Phillip Webster, grandchildren William Heiber III and Jessica Heiber, stepdaughters Colleen Russell and Tammy Russell, step-grandchildren Noemie Veillette and Sabine Veillette.
No services are planned per her wishes.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020