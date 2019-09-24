|
|
Houston, Jessie L.
Mar. 5, 1941 - Sep. 21, 2019
Jessie L. Houston, 78, of Elba, AL, formerly of Sarasota, FL. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thurs, Sep. 26, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00am on Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 at Harris Temple Church of Christ in Elba, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories: children, Jerome Houston and Marilyn Houston; 4 brothers, 5 sisters, 3 grandchildren 1 great grandchild and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019