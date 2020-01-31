|
Brito, Jesus
July 1, 1928 - January 29, 2020
Jesus Brito (age 91) passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in Cuba to Ana Moralez in 1928. Jesus married Aurea Brito in 1959 and were together until she passed in 2005. He later met Naysa Jomaron and married in 2007.
He survived by his son Javier Brito; wife Neysa Jomaron; daughter Silvia Aloma; grandson Magdiel Aloma.
Services will be held at Robert Toale and sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232) on February 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a visitation 2 hours prior. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charities in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020