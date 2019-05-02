|
|
Spencer, Jim
March 31, 1939 - May 2, 2019
Jim Spencer, born March 31, 1939, went to his heavenly home on May 2, 2019. Jim was born in Chicago, IL, and moved to Sarasota at the age of 13. He was married to Dickie Spencer for more than 56 years. He is survived by his 4 children Jim, Jed, Jodi (Spencer) Mauk, Jon. He had 10 grandchildren who were perfect in his eyes always.
For most of his career, Jim manged Consolidated Electric Supply in Sarasota. He coached at Sarasota Little League for more than 20 years. Jim loved camping and spent his retirement years traveling the country with his wife, Dickie.
Jim was an active member at Beautiful Savior Lutheran.
Services will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 4 pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 4, 2019