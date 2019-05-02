Home

POWERED BY

Services
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Spencer


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jim Spencer Obituary
Spencer, Jim
March 31, 1939 - May 2, 2019
Jim Spencer, born March 31, 1939, went to his heavenly home on May 2, 2019. Jim was born in Chicago, IL, and moved to Sarasota at the age of 13. He was married to Dickie Spencer for more than 56 years. He is survived by his 4 children Jim, Jed, Jodi (Spencer) Mauk, Jon. He had 10 grandchildren who were perfect in his eyes always.
For most of his career, Jim manged Consolidated Electric Supply in Sarasota. He coached at Sarasota Little League for more than 20 years. Jim loved camping and spent his retirement years traveling the country with his wife, Dickie.
Jim was an active member at Beautiful Savior Lutheran.
Services will be held on Sunday, May 5th at 4 pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now