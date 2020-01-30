|
|
Smith, Jimmie John
Mar 24, 1933 - Jan 21, 2020
Jimmie John Smith, 86, of Sarasota, FL died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hawthorne Village of Sarasota. Mr. Smith was born in Raleigh, NC on March 24, 1933, son of the late Judson and Annie Artelia Smith.
Jimmie served from 1950-1953 in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. He owned and operated Fashions by Smith, a jewelry store in Raleigh, NC, moving to Sarasota in 1984.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela; a daughter, Christal Hendrick and her husband, Jerry; a son, Anthony Smith, and his wife Lisa; grandchildren, Ginny, Candace, Brittani, Christian, and Justin; and one great-grandchild, Everly.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5250 17th St., #103, Sarasota, FL 34235.
Many thanks go to Tidewell Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020