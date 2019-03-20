|
|
McKinney, Jimmie
Oct 16, 1931 - Mar 18, 2019
On Monday, 18 Mar 2019, Jimmie McKinney, father of four sons passed away at the age of 87. Jimmie was born 16 Oct 1931.
The memorial service will be held at 11:30am on the 22nd of March at the National Cremation Society.
Jimmie is survived by great grandchildren, Bella McKinney, Blaze McKinney, Madison McKinney, Brooklyn McKinney, Mavrick McKinney; Grandchildren Brian McKinney, Blake McKinney, Erin McKinney, Lance McKinney, Melissa McKinney, Jennifer Colaizzi, Natasha McKinney, Kristan McKinney, Dillon McKinney, Aden McKinney, Jake Desrosiers and Johna Desrosiers; Brother Jerry McKinney and sister Barbara McKinney; Children Jimmie Russell McKinney, Ronnie McKinney, Tom McKinney and his wife Lynda, Joe McKinney and his wife Jodi. He is also survived by Nancy Hoigne, whose love knew no bounds and was the ying to Jimmie's yang.
Jimmie was a SSgt in the Army Air Corp during the Korean Conflict. Jimmie owned several trucking companies and was the CEO of McKinney's Lawn Service.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife Sue, brothers Jack, George, Russell, and sister Patty.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Hospice. The family of Jimmie McKinney wishes to thank Florida Cancer Center and the entire Tidewell Staff.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019