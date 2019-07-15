|
|
Sanders, Jimmy D.
Mar. 14, 1945 - Jul. 6, 2019
Sanders, Jimmy D., 74, of Sarasota, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in San Diego, California, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Jessie, sons Lawrence (Carina), Joseph; daughters, Christina, Angela, Natalie (Luta); brother, Robert, sister, Sherri (Fred); grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica, Andrew, Christian, Ethan, and stepmother, Daphne. A committal ceremony with military honors will be conducted at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, 34241, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Christ For All Nations, PO Box 590588, Orlando, FL 32859, or Love A Child, PO Box 60063, Fort Myers, FL 33906. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 15 to July 16, 2019