Jimmy Layne Wilson
Wilson, Jimmy Layne
Jan 15, 1954 - Jun 10, 2020
Jimmy Layne Wilson, of Parrish, Fl, died on Jun 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com..

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
