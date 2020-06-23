Wilson, Jimmy Layne
Jan 15, 1954 - Jun 10, 2020
Jimmy Layne Wilson, of Parrish, Fl, died on Jun 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com..
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.