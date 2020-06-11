Cooper, Jo
Jul 10, 1940 - Jun 4, 2020
Vivian "Jo" Cooper, 79, of Sarasota, Florida, and formerly of Versailles, KY, passed away June 4, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born July 10, 1940 in Winchester, IN, Jo was the daughter of the late James and Berniece Fodrea.
Jo received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 from Michigan State University and completed her dietetic internship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. She retired as a registered dietitian with Martha Gregory & Associates in Louisville, KY. John Cooper, her husband of 46 years, passed away in Versailles in 2013. An active member of St. Wilfred Episcopal Church in Sarasota, FL, she served on the altar guild and was a supporter of Sarasota Day of Hope, Episcopal Relief and Development, and Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity. Jo enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlepoint, and attending the Sarasota Opera.
Jo is survived by her two sons, Todd Cooper and his wife Angel of Georgetown, KY and Scott Cooper of Arnold, MD, and her grandson, Ian Cooper.
Private services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Versailles, KY. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rose Crest Cemetery pavilion. Fr. Dana Lockhart will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your local food bank.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Friends and family are asked to leave condolences to the family at www.ritchieandpeach.com
