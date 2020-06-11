Jo was the type of person you hoped would be able to attend events with you. Her warmth and openness made others feel special to be in her company. She was also non-judgmental. Joan looked to derive joy out of life and helped others to see the wisdom in that philosophy. Whether it was a shared lunch or attending a concert together, one knew that it would be enriched by her presence. We will miss her and extend our heart-felt sympathies to Scott and his family.

Jim and Susan Catlette

Friend