Jo Cooper
1940 - 2020
Cooper, Jo
Jul 10, 1940 - Jun 4, 2020
Vivian "Jo" Cooper, 79, of Sarasota, Florida, and formerly of Versailles, KY, passed away June 4, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born July 10, 1940 in Winchester, IN, Jo was the daughter of the late James and Berniece Fodrea.
Jo received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 from Michigan State University and completed her dietetic internship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. She retired as a registered dietitian with Martha Gregory & Associates in Louisville, KY. John Cooper, her husband of 46 years, passed away in Versailles in 2013. An active member of St. Wilfred Episcopal Church in Sarasota, FL, she served on the altar guild and was a supporter of Sarasota Day of Hope, Episcopal Relief and Development, and Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity. Jo enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlepoint, and attending the Sarasota Opera.
Jo is survived by her two sons, Todd Cooper and his wife Angel of Georgetown, KY and Scott Cooper of Arnold, MD, and her grandson, Ian Cooper.
Private services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Versailles, KY. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rose Crest Cemetery pavilion. Fr. Dana Lockhart will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your local food bank.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Friends and family are asked to leave condolences to the family at www.ritchieandpeach.com

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 11, 2020
Joan was a loving, lovely friend, a true blessing to all. I pray for comfort and peace for her family at this time. Linda Fairbank
Linda Fairbank
Friend
June 8, 2020
it was a real pleasure knowing Aunt Jo all these years. She really enjoyed spending time with family and enjoyed her retirement years. She was always in good spirits and it was contagious. she will be missed by my family very much
Mike Byrnes
Family
June 8, 2020
I had the privilege of meeting Jo a few years ago. She was a fine lady, friendly and pleasant. For Scott and all her family, please accept my condolence.
Julia Su
Friend
June 8, 2020
Jo was the type of person you hoped would be able to attend events with you. Her warmth and openness made others feel special to be in her company. She was also non-judgmental. Joan looked to derive joy out of life and helped others to see the wisdom in that philosophy. Whether it was a shared lunch or attending a concert together, one knew that it would be enriched by her presence. We will miss her and extend our heart-felt sympathies to Scott and his family.
Jim and Susan Catlette
Friend
June 7, 2020
I feel privileged to have met Jo. She was the "sunshine" at our many gatherings and will be missed. My heartfelt sympathy to Scott and all of her family.
Neva Myers
Friend
June 7, 2020
Jo was a great friend and a sincere and very kind and caring individual. I feel privileged to have known her and will miss her a great deal. Her wonderful smile could light up the gloomiest day. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Scott and to Todd and his family.
Jim Colliver
Friend
June 7, 2020
Jo was such a lovely person. We enjoyed her company so much anytime we were together. We will miss her.
Anne and Cliff Wells
Friend
