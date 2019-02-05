|
Brown, Jo Elaine
Dec 4,1950 - Jan 28, 2019
Jo Elaine (Jody) Brown of Venice, FL died Monday January 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 4, 1950 she was the daughter of Philip and Ruth Johnson of Lincoln, ME. She started out in the banking industry at the age of 18 working at several banks throughout her career. For the last 15 years she was employees by Fifth Third Bank in Venice where many of her customers considered her a life long friend. She was predeceased by her fiance in 2017, her brother Robert Johnson in 2011, and her father Philip Johnson in 1993. She is survived by her daughter Hilary, mother Ruth Johnson, brother Sam Johnson, sister Susanne Johnson, and her best friend of 31 years Linda Smith. She will be sadly missed by many. At Jody's request, there was no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019