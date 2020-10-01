Hopkins, Joan Arlt

Sep 27, 2020

Joan Arlt Hopkins, of Sarasota passed away at her home in Sarasota on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020. Joan graduated from Sarasota High School, obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia and Master's Degree from Simmons College in Boston. Prior to her retirement she was Director of Libraries for Sarasota County. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Hopkins; her son, Michael Hopkins, of San Francisco; her brother, Robert Arlt, of Huntington Beach, California; and several nieces and nephews. Private memorials are within the hearts of her family and friends.



