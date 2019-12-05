Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Touchpoint Community Church
7601 Clark Rd.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
1928 - 2019
Joan C. Lawton Obituary
Lawton, Joan C.
Jun. 5, 1928 - Dec. 3, 2019
Joan C. Lawton, age 91, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. She was born June 5, 1928 in New Marshfield, Ohio to the late David E. and Esther (nee Baker) Lawton.
Joan worked for Coast Federal Savings & Loans in Sarasota as a customer service representative since 1973, retiring in 1990. She was a very active member of First Christian Church, now known as Touchpoint Community Church.
Joan is survived by her beloved children, David, Mary Ellen and Allen; cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Skye, Dawne, Sarah and Lydia; and 8 great grandchildren, Ruth, Sarah Joan, Benaiah, Preston, Anna, Hope, Peter and Caroline. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Aubrey Jay Lawton and sisters, S. Lillian Hood and Betty C. Cedarstrom.
A graveside service will take place at 10 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. A memorial service will begin at 9 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Touchpoint Community Church, 7601 Clark Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241, with Pastor Steve Stogner officiating.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
