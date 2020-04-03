|
Case, Joan
Oct 01, 1933 - Mar 27, 2020
Joan C. Case, 86, of Bradenton, passed away on March 27, 2020.
Born in Malden, Massachusetts on October 1, 1933, Joan was the daughter of William and Winifred (Turner) O'Brien. She married Clarence (Larry) Case in April 1956. They had two children, Michael and Joanne. The family moved many times over the years between Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida before settling in Bradenton in 1982 to escape the cold New England winters. Joan worked for Sarasota County Government before retiring. She and Larry were delighted when Joanne and her husband, Doug Campbell, had a son, Quinn, in 1997. Quinn was the light of their lives and they were proud and attentive grandparents. One of the highlights during Joan's retirement was a trip to Ireland with Joanne, Doug and Quinn. Ten wonderful days were spent visiting the areas where the O'Brien family ancestors once lived. Many times during the trip, Joan would inhale deeply, filling her lungs with the Irish air, and say "ahhh, this feels like home." In recent years, Joan spent her days visiting the library (reading most of the books in their collection), trying to figure out Facebook and doing crossword puzzles. Joan is survived by her daughter Joanne and son-in-law Doug Campbell, her EMT grandson, Quinn, her brother William O'Brien Jr. and his wife Marge of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and nephews, Michael O'Brien and Christopher O'Brien and their families. Joan was predeceased by her parents, husband, Larry and son, Michael.
Services will be at a later date and more information can be found at www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020