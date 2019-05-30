|
Daly, Joan
Dec 15, 1928 - May 24, 2019
Joan Daly, 90, died at her home in Sarasota, FL. Reared in Louisville, KY, Joan was married for 66 years to Walter J Daly. Two daughters, 5 grandchildren, and a niece and nephew survive her. She lived most of her life in Indianapolis, IN.
Joan earned a BS (1950) and MS (1953) from Indiana University, and worked for 30 years as an award winning realtor in Indianapolis. Always generous with her time and resources, she devoted herself to serving others through her Church, St Andrews Presbyterian in Indianapolis and Church of the Palms in Sarasota, FL, through the Girl Scouts, and through many other charitable organizations. She had a big heart and playful personality. Joan enjoyed travelling and supported the arts, especially in education.
Memorial Service at Church of the Palms on July 13.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to June 2, 2019