|
|
Doyle, Joan
Aug 17, 1917 - Jan 23, 2019
Joan Doyle passed away on January 23, 2019 at Ellenton Hospice House in Palmetto, Florida. She was born on August 17, 1917 to Lloyd and Marie Duncan in Holcomb, Kansas. Mrs. Doyle was 101 years old.
Mrs. Doyle was the owner of Doyle's Hearing Service, South Bend, Indiana for forty years. She moved to Bradenton in 1968 with her husband, Harry L. Doyle. She was the Duncan/Van Oster family historian and the author of the family legacy from the wild west of Kansas to Indiana and to modern Florida. Joan worked for Conn Horns, Elkhart, Indiana during World War II building aircraft altimeters for the armed forces. She also danced with the Big Bands supporting our troops.
Joan Doyle is survived by her sister, Wanda Feagans of Sarasota, Florida; nephews & wives, Gregg and Laurie Feagans and Mike and Lou Feagans; great niece, Lori and Drew Jorgensen; great grandniece, Kelly Russo and great nephew, Brent Feagans.
There will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota and Bradenton.
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Florida is entrusted with final care. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019