Curtis, Joan E.

Oct 8, 1931 - May 22, 2020

Joan E. Curtis, age 88, of Osprey, Florida, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, Joan moved to Linden, New Jersey, graduated from Cranford High School, and attended Rutgers University. In 1952, she married Walter Curtis. Joan and Walter moved to Saudi Arabia in 1956 when Walter was hired by the Arabian American Oil Company (Aramco) to work in Finance. Joan worked for Aramco as a librarian; a secretary for the superintendent of schools; a secretary for the Director of Communications; and as a contributing writer for the weekly newspaper. Joan was a devoted wife and mother who raised three children in Saudi Arabia. While living overseas, Joan traveled extensively throughout the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. She enjoyed many friends in her expat community and was a gracious hostess. Joan was an avid reader, an accomplished bridge player, and a talented needlepointer. She had an appreciation for the arts and attended plays, musicals, ballets and visited museums all over the world. In 1983, Joan and Walter retired to Osprey, Florida, where they became active members at both the Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club and the Venice Yacht Club, especially enjoying dancing and bridge parties. Joan returned to college and graduated with Distinction from the University of South Florida in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English Literature. Joan was a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi; the Golden Key National Honor Society; and the Arts and Letters Honor Society. In retirement, Joan and Walter traveled across the United States celebrating reunions, holidays, weddings, births, birthdays, graduations and anniversaries with their children, grandchildren and Joan's extended family. Joan was an inspiration and a loving joyful person to all who knew and loved her. Joan is survived by her husband Walter, her children Laura (John), Eric (Cyndi), Carol (Greg), five grandchildren Kristian, Carl, Shea, Alexandra and Julia, and her brother, Larry. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at Curtis-donovan@comcast.net. A private Celebration of Life is planned for Joan.



