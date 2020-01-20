|
Scheppele, Joan Eccles
January 22, 1926 - January 8, 2020
Joey Scheppele, age 93, passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 8, 2020 with her husband and daughter at bedside.
Joey Eccles was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the Edgewood High School. She attended Wooster College in Ohio and later became Executive Secretary to the Dean of the Graduate School at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University).
It was at Carnegie that Joey met her future husband, Ken Scheppele, who had returned from the South Pacific after WW2 to complete his college education. They were married on July 2, 1949.
After their marriage the couple resided in Nutley, New Jersey for 47 years before becoming full-time residents of Florida in 1996. In Nutley, Joey was an active member of the Congregational Church and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader and also performed extensive volunteer work in helping others less fortunate than she.
Joey was a member of the Pine Shores Presbyterian Church in Sarasota and a member of The Oaks in Osprey.
Joey was predeceased by her parents, William and Francis Eccles of Sarasota and sister, Marilyn August, of Cleveland, Ohio.
Joey is survived by her husband, Ken; her daughter, Dr. Kim Scheppele; and her son-in-law, Dr. Serguei Oushakine. Kim and her husband Serguei are both professors at Princeton University and reside in Hopewell, New Jersey.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020