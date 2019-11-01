|
|
Siegel, Joan Golomb
August 13, 1933 - October 13, 2019
Joan Golomb Siegel died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 13th 1933 to the late Dr. Milton and Julia Katz Golomb. She was the wife of the late Edmund H. Siegel and mother of the late Jonathan L. Simon. She was predeceased by her former husband David I. Simon. She attended Chatham College for Women and took courses at University of Pittsburgh and Harvard University. She taught piano in Pittsburgh for many years and was an accompanist and lyricist in the various cities where she lived. She had been an antiques dealer, a realtor, and a longtime volunteer teacher of English as a second language. She was an avid reader, traveler, writer, bridge player, and lover of the Arts. She was an enthusiastic cook, hostess, antique collector and decorator. She was infamous for moving and redecorating more than 17 houses. She was well-loved and devoted to her large extended family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Simon Clark (Andrew), son James N. Simon (Paula), stepdaughter Jan Siegel Binder (Steve), stepson Neil Y. Siegel (Debby), grandchildren Rachel Simon Mamakos (Chris), Joseph Simon (Christie), Drew Clark (Maggie), Matthew Dutro (Anne), Ann Siegel Kaplan (Aaron), Sarah Siegel, and sister-in-law of her late brother, Robert Golomb (Mary Kay) and aunt to his children; Zeb Golomb (Jodi) and Ruth Lee Golomb. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Sophia, Jack, Camden, Noelle, Summer, James, Genevieve, Eloise, and Hazel. Funeral services were held at Ralph Schugar Chapel in Pittsburgh, Pa. Interment was at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Donations may be made to the , The Susan G Komen Foundation, or Comforcare in Sarasota, Florida. There will be a memorial service at Bay Village Of Sarasota 8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, Florida 34231 on November 20th at 1:00 pm in the auditorium. Please contact www.schugar.com for any contact information needed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019