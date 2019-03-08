|
Greenwood, Joan
Sept 28, 1956 - Feb 19, 2019
Passed away at Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota, Fl. Joan was born in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Rita Greenwood, brother Thomas and sister, Mary Holland. She is survived by her sister, Frances Prete (Angelo), nieces Amy Werth (Phil), Katherine Schulte (Thomas), nephews Thomas and Michael Holland, Jonathan and Thomas Prete and 6 great nieces and nephews. Joan was employed by Wells Fargo in Sarasota as a Trust Administrator for many years. She was an avid tennis player, equestrian and animal lover. Joan was a past president of the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Burial will be private in the Chicago area. Remembrance donations can be sent to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St., Sarasota, FL, 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019