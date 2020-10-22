Belle, Joan Marie
Apr 2, 1940 - Oct 3, 2020
Joan Marie (Cogan) Belle, "Joannie" – 80, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 3, 2020 with her devoted husband Oscar by her side. Born April 2, 1940 in Lynn, Massachusetts, Joannie married her lifelong best friend and true love Oscar R. Belle on October 12, 1963. She is preceded in death by her parents John W. Cogan and Gladys M. (Lee) Cogan as well as a brother, Robert (Bobby) Cogan.
Joannie is survived by her husband, Oscar of Sarasota, and her three children:
Michael J. Belle of Sarasota, Kathleen M. Fowler of Newburyport, MA, and David S. Belle (Marie) of Parrish, FL. She also leaves behind a brother, John "Jack" Cogan (Maryanne), sister-in-law, Joanne Hilbert, her grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of which she deeply loved.
Joannie loved people and had the wonderful ability to make a total stranger feel right at home and part of her community. Her hands were rarely still and she loved to entertain her family and friends. For many years, Joannie worked as an executive assistant to the president of The Analytical Sciences Corp. (TASC), a "think tank", which suited her keen attention to detail and mastery of written language. She truly enjoyed the people she worked with over the years.
Joannie will long be remembered for her uncanny ability to never forget someone's birthday, anniversary, job promotion or any other accomplishment big or small. She always signed her cards with the phrase, "Love and Warm Hugs".
Please join her family in a celebration of her life, Friday morning, Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Thomas More Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations, in Joannie's name, to the All Faiths Food Bank at www.AllFaithsFoodBank.org
or 71 Blaikie Ct., Sarasota, FL 34240.