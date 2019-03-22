Home

Toale Brothers Funeral Home
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
941-955-4171
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
Toale Brothers Funeral Home
Sarasota, FL
Downey, Joan Marie
Aug 16, 1932 - Mar 16, 2019
Joan Marie Downey (nee Langbein) of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. She was born August 16. 1932 and was raised in New Rochelle, NY. In 1957 she married John P Downey who predeceased her in 2010. She resided in Yonkers working as an RN for a number of years before retiring to Florida and being a "snowbird." She is survived by her 2 sons Kevin, and Christopher. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Beth in 1994 and a grandson John in 2010. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Fla. 34236. The interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery alongside her husband, John.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
