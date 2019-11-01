|
McGavin, Joan
Oct 27, 2019
Joan L. McGavin, 86, of Venice FL, passed away early Sunday, Oct. 27 at Tidewell Hospice. Born in Lehighton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Willis H. and Lottie Mae (Leininger) Graaf.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Thomas J. and 4 sons; Paul of Toledo, OH, Michael of Columbus, OH, Joseph (Mary) of Oswego, IL, and Thomas N. Of West Hollywood, CA and 12 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her 3 sisters, Vivian Holland, Pauline Graaf, and Marian Shochet, and a daughter-in-law Silvia Margarita (wife of Mike) and grandson John (son of Joe and Mary).
Joan was a proud graduate of Penn State and enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher. Until unable to do so, she gave generously of her time volunteering at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, the Venice Regional Bayfront Health hospital, a local food bank, and at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she worshipped and was an active member of the alter guild and the bell choir. She was an avid reader, especially of Egyptian history and science fiction, and enjoyed sewing, puzzles, playing cards, and her soap operas. Joan and Tom were also fortunate to travel the world extensively. She was a long time fan of the Detroit Red Wings and most of all she loved rooting for Penn State each week during the football season, who were as of her passing undefeated.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her name to the . A private service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019