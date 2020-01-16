Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Joan Murphy Potts

Joan Murphy Potts Obituary
Potts, Joan Murphy
January 13, 2020
Joan Murphy Potts, age 87, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Darien, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Joni Potts Kovac, son-in-law William Kovac III, grandson, Lucca James Kovac, several nieces and nephews. We hope that Joan will be remembered by her many friends and relatives for her kindness and the love she had for them. We hope that everyone who knew her will cherish the time she was able to share with them. She offered her love to all, and her love will continue to fill our hearts. Please keep her in your prayers, and never forget her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Joan's remains will be laid to rest in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Springdale, Connecticut, with her husband, Thomas J. Potts, and son, Corporal James F. Potts, USMC. May she rest in peace. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
