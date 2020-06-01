O'Mahony, Joan

Dec 19, 1935 - May 28, 2020

O'Mahony, Joan

Dec. 19, 1935 - May 28, 2020

Joan (Jordan) O'Mahony passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Joan died as she lived, with a prayer on her lips, enveloped in the love and protection of the Lord. When Joan entered heaven, she was reunited with her loving husband of 56 years, Simon. She was born in the Bronx on December 19, 1935. Joan, a graduate of Ramapo College, Mahwah, N.J., used her psychology degree through her interactions in pastoral care and counseling. Joan formerly lived in Oakland, New Jersey and Pt. Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and in 2000 moved to Venice, Florida, where she was an active member at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey. Joan is survived by her loving sister, Kathy Dantico and niece, Kristin. She leaves behind five loving children: her son, Kevin (Lisa) O'Mahony of Johns Creek, Georgia; four daughters, Mary (Michael) Mulcahy of Pearl River, New York; Jeanne (Stephen) Meringolo of Succasunna, New Jersey; Claire (John) Frapaul of Sewell, New Jersey; and Tracy O'Mahony of Boonton, New Jersey. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Conor, Claire, Michael (Christina), Kevin, Christopher, Nicholas, Kaylee and Madison. Her grandchildren will fondly remember her laughter, her singing, her handwritten personalized notes in perfect Catholic school penmanship, and the silly, Floridian ornaments and nativity pieces lovingly sent each Christmas. Mamo's voice exclaiming, "Praise the Lord" and rejoicing, "Rise and shine, and give God the glory, glory…" at the start of a new day will play forever in our memories.

Because of COVID 19, there will be a celebration of Joan's life at a later date.

Prov. 3 Verses 5 to 6: "Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths."

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, FL or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice, FL or TideWell Hospice, Inc. in Venice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store