Joan Roby
1944 - 2020
Roby, Joan
Jan 27, 1944 - Sep 27, 2020
Joan Roby, 76 of Sarasota, Florida passed away on September 27th, 2020. She was born and raised in Delphos, Ohio by Ray and Alice Pohlman. She relocated to Sarasota where she worked as a waitress at various restaurants for over 30 years until retirement. She was an avid reader and sci-fi fan. She is survived by her children, Brad (Julie) Odenweller and Michelle (Mark)Fultz; along with 4 grandchildren, Shelby, Paige and Pierce Fultz and Maddie Odenweller. Her surviving siblings include Beth Spanton, Dave (Lucy) Pohlman, Shari (Mike) Hohne, Terrie (Jim) Huster, and Bob (Denise) Pohlman.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, FL.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
