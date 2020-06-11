Wollin, Joan

Aug 30, 1932 - Jun 7, 2020

Joan Levine Wollin passed away at the age of 87. Anyone who ever met Joan knows that she lived life large, always told you exactly what she was thinking, and loved her family and friends unconditionally.

Born in Chicago on August 30, 1932, Joan was the adored and only child of Irving and Toby Levine (nee Cook). She loved literature from a young age and would often read a book a day, using her mother's library card so she could check out books from the adult section. She was a natural on the stage and loved to tap dance, often demanding that her parents interrupt their card parties to introduce her so she could entertain.

Joan attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison (Go Badgers!) where, as a 19-year-old coed, she spent two days as companion and guide to her idol, former first lady and U.S. League of Nations delegate Eleanor Roosevelt. That experience had a profound influence on Joan, who remained an active member of the Democratic Party and staunch supporter of progressive causes throughout her life.

Just before graduating from college in 1952, Joan met the love of her life, Air Force Second Lieutenant Ernie Wollin, the man with whom she would spend the next 68 years. The young couple married and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign together (Go Illini!) where Joan earned her master's degree. She then taught English and dramatics in Chicago at Von Steuben Senior High School where the best compliment she ever received from a student was, "That Mrs. Wollin sure is nice, but she will flunk a kid."

Joan encouraged her electrical engineer husband to attend medical school and even filled out all of his med school applications for him. She supported him through all the years of his medical training, often wryly remarking that she didn't marry a doctor, she made one.

Joan retired from teaching after her first child was born and devoted the next 15 years to her family, supporting her husband's career while raising their two children. The family settled in Leesburg, Florida in 1965 and Joan set about making sure her children got to their riding lessons, ballet classes, piano lessons, swim practices, and scout meetings. She was a cub scout den mother, regional girl scout cookie chairwoman, and an AAU swim meet clerk of the course. She was actively involved in raising money for democratic candidates and philanthropic causes.

Fluent in Spanish, Joan co-chaired the sister city program of the Florida-Colombia Alliance during the administration of Governor Reuben Askew. Her association with Colombia and the Colombian friends she maintained throughout her life were a source of great joy.

In 1974, at the age of 42, Joan matriculated to the University of Florida Levin College of Law (Go Gators!) where she received her Juris Doctor in 1976. A member of the Florida Bar, Joan worked briefly for the Office of the State Attorney before establishing herself as a marriage and family lawyer in private practice in Lake County, FL. Joan threw her hat in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida in 1986, becoming the first woman in state history to run for that office. Later, Joan was a political newspaper columnist and hosted the radio talk show, Politically Speaking With Joan Wollin.

Joan was a football fanatic (she's probably with Don Shula right now giving him advice on plays), a professional-level blackjack player (she was on a first-name basis with many dealers at Caesar's Palace), and held a private pilot's license. She was proud of her abilities as a markswoman, and had a concealed carry permit dating back to the 1970s. She was a huge lover of dogs, especially German Shepherds, and the family takes comfort in knowing that her beloved pups Princess, Candy and Sasha are greeting her at the rainbow bridge.

Along with her husband and greatest champion Ernie Wollin, Joan leaves behind her son Michael Wollin, daughter Nancy Wollin and son-in-law Scott Cook; granddaughter Dana Wollin and her husband Dan Brown; granddaughter Summer Wollin and her husband Tristan Miller; grandchildren Brianna Cook and Aaron Cook; and daughter-in-law Charlene Price.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Sheridan Lakewood Ranch, especially Joan's devoted friend and companion Timeka McCullough.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a time when family and friends will be able to gather together to share stories about Joan's life and legacy.



