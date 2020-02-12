|
Kertesz, JoAnn
Nov. 25, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2020
JoAnn Kertesz, 90, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 25, 1929 to Joe and Ella Egan in Minneapolis, MN. JoAnn graduated from North High School in Minneapolis and married George Kertesz, her husband of 68 years.
JoAnn and George traveled the world together and were inseparable when George was not deployed protecting US interests during his 30 years in the Air Force. Along the way, JoAnn raised 5 children, four daughters and a son.
JoAnn had a fearless and adventuresome spirit that was unshakeable as George pursued his career, while she made a home and set the tone for the family during their 17 moves in the service of our country. She instilled this fearlessness in her children and implored each of them to embrace new adventures with a curious mind and open heart. JoAnn set an example with her courage, her faith and her love of people, developing life long bonds with friends from all walks of life. She achieved the Life Master level in Duplicate Bridge, possessed a beautiful singing voice and a talent for music and art. She gave of her time freely and generously, caring for others through the Catholic Church, opening her home to those in need, serving as Docent at the Mote Aquarium and delivering Meals on Wheels for 18 years with George.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, George, her daughters Georgianne of Tempe, AZ, Theresa of Mission Viejo, CA, and Susie of Sarasota, FL; son, Jerry of Tucson, AZ; 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patrice, sister, Myrtle and brothers, Costney, Bill and Jerry.
A Celebration of JoAnn's Life will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 3355 26th St. W, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020