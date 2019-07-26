|
Spear, JoAnn M.
March 28, 1937 - July 18, 2019
JoAnn M. Spear of Sarasota passed away at her home July 18, 2019 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband James, (high school sweetheart) of 58 years. They were married in Battle Creek Michigan August 5th, 1955.
She is remembered by her children Darla (Wayne) Perpall, Gordon (Sheryl), Barbara Waters and Susan Spear. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Jacqueline (Douglas) Roach and Janet Odom. JoAnn was born in Battle Creek Michigan. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School. She briefly worked at the Battle Creek Gas Company. Jim and JoAnn moved to St Petersburg Florida in 1955 to start a family. Her husband's career led the family to many destinations and finally had them settling in Sarasota in 1992. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom before returning to the work force as a bookkeeper and retired in 2000. She enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. Amongst many travels Hawaii was her favorite. Most special occasions and holidays were held at their home with their family. The celebration of life will take place September 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of First Sarasota The Downtown Baptist Church where they were members. The Chapel is located at 1661 Main Street with Pastor Mark Gibbens officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019