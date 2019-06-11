|
|
Kinsey, JoAnna
August 3, 1941 - June 7, 2019
JoAnna S. Kinsey, 77, born and raised in Old Miakka, died June 7, 2019.
JoAnna was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Kinsey Barnette, and is survived by her son George "Dan" Kinsey (Carol), her grandchildren Ashley Kinsey, Falon Foster, John Kinsey, Wade Barnette, and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Eric Foster.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Old Miakka United Methodist Church, 1620 Myakka Road, Sarasota, FL 34240, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Old Miakka United Methodist Church, 1620 Myakka Road, Sarasota FL 34240.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 11 to June 14, 2019