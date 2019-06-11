Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnna Kinsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnna Kinsey


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnna Kinsey Obituary
Kinsey, JoAnna
August 3, 1941 - June 7, 2019
JoAnna S. Kinsey, 77, born and raised in Old Miakka, died June 7, 2019.
JoAnna was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Kinsey Barnette, and is survived by her son George "Dan" Kinsey (Carol), her grandchildren Ashley Kinsey, Falon Foster, John Kinsey, Wade Barnette, and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Eric Foster.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Old Miakka United Methodist Church, 1620 Myakka Road, Sarasota, FL 34240, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Old Miakka United Methodist Church, 1620 Myakka Road, Sarasota FL 34240.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 11 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now