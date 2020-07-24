Fendt, Joanne

Dec 13, 1939 - Jul 16, 2020

Joanne Naomi Fendt, 80, of Venice, FL, daughter of Marie and Henry Prall Jr, MD, died July 16, 2020. Survivors include her beloved partner, Rudolph J. Krall; brother, Henry Edward "Hank" Prall III; sons, Ronald E. "Chip" Fendt and Harry E. Fend; and their families.

Joanne was born in 1939 in Hoboken, NJ and grew up in South Beach, Staten Island, NY. She was a graduate of New Dorp High School and Indiana University. She worked as a media buyer in New York City before marrying her husband Ronald E. Fendt (now deceased) and starting her family in Great Kills. She served as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts of America, Pack 41.

In 1975, Joanne moved with her family to Manasota Key in Englewood, FL where she developed and operated Chadwick Cove Resort and Marina.

Joanne was a devoted wife and mother. She loved fishing, power boating, water skiing, shelling, tennis and trying her hand at Lady Luck. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Venice, FL.



