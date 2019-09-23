|
Hawthorn, JoDell
Jan 2, 1929 - Aug 24, 2019
Born in Indianna, PA to Meigs & Agnes Tyger, was a graduate of Reynoldsville High & obtained degrees in Admin Banking & Finance. She moved to D.C. as private secretary to Columnist & Lovelorn, Mary Hayworth; teller at National Savings & Trust Co. , Sr Secretary, Dept U.S Bonds & Asst to Sgt at JAG, was active A.A.O.N.M.S with Noble Herman of the Scottish Rite/ACCA Temple, Richmond and member Ladies Oriental Shrine of N.A. at Sahib Shriners. JoDell is preceeded in death by her Parents & Sister; Son & Husband and survived by a Son & Daughter, Dennis and Darlene with her husband, of 28 yrs, Sister-in-law Anna and grandson, Wesley. Resting memorial Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Richmond. Living plants & flowering bushes preferred for celebration being held Tues. 9/24/2019 at 11:am receiving afterwords in the social hall.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019