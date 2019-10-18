Home

Jodi Childs Harrison


1963 - 2019
Jodi Childs Harrison Obituary
Childs Harrison, Jodi
Jan 14, 1963 - Sep 26, 2019
Jodi L Childs Harrison, 56, of Sarasota passed away in her sleep at home on Sep. 26, 2019.
Jodi, a native of Utah, believed in the Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and strove to help others, particularly indigent women, in recovery. She enjoyed traveling, fashion and fishing, as well as spending time with her two dogs, Lucy and Linus. She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor and love for others.
Jodi is survived by her husband John Patrick Harrison, son Tony Childs, daughter and son in law Brandy and Jeramy Heinberger, Sisters Teresa and Amanda and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was especially devoted to her three grandchildren Anthony, Halle and Jeramy.
Jodi is preceded in death by her parents Mike and Nondus Mace and two sisters, Julie and Lisa.
A private funeral and interment was held in Utah on Oct. 5, 2019.
Those wishing to honor Jodi's life may donate to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
