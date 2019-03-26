|
|
Hutchinson, Jody L.
June 24,1959 - March 23, 2019
Jody L. Hutchinson, age 59, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at her home in North Port, Florida. She was born in 1959 in Sandusky, Ohio.
In 1989, Jody married Tim Hutchinson. They created a lasting love story and many memories. Jody was a manager for Sarasota County's Food and Nutrition Services for many years. She was dedicated to her family, her work and her husband.
In 2014, Jody was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, a rare, terminal neurological disease. Throughout the course, she maintained a positive attitude and strength.
Jody is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tim Hutchinson; a son, Cory Hutchinson; her mother, Peggy Walter and brothers, Michael and Jeffrey Walter.
A Celebration of Jody's life will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Farley Funeral Home in North Port. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019